Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $346.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $353.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $353.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.