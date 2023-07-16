Wells Fargo & Company Trims Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.58.
CHDN opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 79.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after buying an additional 117,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
