Wells Fargo & Company Trims Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 79.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after buying an additional 117,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

