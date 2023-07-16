Wells Fargo & Company Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $541.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Stock Up 2.5 %

Humana stock opened at $434.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.72 and a 200-day moving average of $494.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

