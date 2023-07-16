Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 86,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

