WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $979.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00312196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

