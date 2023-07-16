William Blair Weighs in on SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.