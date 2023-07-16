Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($48.24) to GBX 4,050 ($52.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,085 ($39.69).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,676 ($34.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,845.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,759.67. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,229 ($41.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.63, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

