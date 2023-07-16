Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.81

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and traded as high as $127.41. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $127.39, with a volume of 3,676 shares traded.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
