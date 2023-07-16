Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4,657.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,280 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group comprises 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Woodside Energy Group worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodside Energy Group

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WDS opened at $24.34 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

