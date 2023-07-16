WOW-token Price Tops $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.40 million and approximately $6,902.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829721 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

