WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $232.45 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.45 million and $6,895.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829721 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

