WOW-token (WOW) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.39 million and approximately $6,898.44 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829721 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

