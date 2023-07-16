WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $633.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

