Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 486.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.27. 2,561,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

