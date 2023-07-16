Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.