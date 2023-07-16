XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $382,924.50

XYO (XYO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $46.41 million and approximately $382,924.50 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.73 or 1.00005786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00370396 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $308,901.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

