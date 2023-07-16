Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.46

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and traded as high as $18.51. Yamato shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 803 shares traded.
Yamato Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.
About Yamato
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.
