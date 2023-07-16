Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after acquiring an additional 698,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

