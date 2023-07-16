Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.8 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

