13,000 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,676 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

