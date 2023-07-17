1,500 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $171.95 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $179.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.