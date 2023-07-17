23,193 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,470,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,057,080. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

