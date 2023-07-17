27,124 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 117,876 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,878 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.