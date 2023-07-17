3,307 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. 30,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,800. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

