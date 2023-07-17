34,079 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 11.1% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.49. 2,180,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,992. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.