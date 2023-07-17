88,169 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,751,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

