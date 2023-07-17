ABCMETA Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $223.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.83 or 0.99913293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000212 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $223.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.