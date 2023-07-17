abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 213

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 212 ($2.73) to GBX 213 ($2.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $173.83.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

