abrdn plc Has $188.26 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.30% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $188,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.