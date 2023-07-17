abrdn plc Has $206.67 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of MercadoLibre worth $206,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,149.99. 108,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,584. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.82 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.