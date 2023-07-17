abrdn plc Has $240.09 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

abrdn plc grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 112,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $240,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 386.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

AXP stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.52. The company had a trading volume of 296,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,428. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

