abrdn plc Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $278,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 452,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

