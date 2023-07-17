abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 25,816.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.61% of Autohome worth $109,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Autohome Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,959. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.