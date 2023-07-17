abrdn plc Purchases 13,462 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

abrdn plc raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 989,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian National Railway worth $116,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.75. 219,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.