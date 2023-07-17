abrdn plc Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $416.53. 269,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,645. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $417.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

