abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $146,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.74. 223,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $230.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

