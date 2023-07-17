abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.50. 369,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,863. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

