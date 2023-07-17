abrdn plc Sells 6,946 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $90,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded down $4.32 on Monday, reaching $759.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,766. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.46 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $717.27 and its 200 day moving average is $668.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

