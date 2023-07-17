Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.11. 511,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.76. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

