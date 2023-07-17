ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 431,402 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,402 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises approximately 4.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.65% of THOR Industries worth $113,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 369,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.22 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.