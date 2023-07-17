ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.07. 46,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,129. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

