Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $55,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,802,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,467. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

