Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.21. 40,033,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,454. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

