AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,449 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

