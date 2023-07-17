AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 667,108 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,390,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 321,157 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,495. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

