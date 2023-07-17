AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.92. 427,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

