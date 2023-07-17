AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

