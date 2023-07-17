AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,422. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.