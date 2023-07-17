AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,013 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,702. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

