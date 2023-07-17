AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 159 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $454.61. The stock had a trading volume of 307,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,943. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.52.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

